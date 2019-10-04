Fort Lauderdale museum holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for revamped exhibit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a revamped aviation exhibit.

The revamped exhibition — called “To Fly” — made its debut, Friday.

Visitors will learn about controlled flight, fundamentals of flight, navigation and the materials used to build planes.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“To Fly” is included with the price of general admission.

