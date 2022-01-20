FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak caused concern on campus for one South Florida middle school.

Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale was evacuated Thursday while firefighters investigated a gas leak.

It happened around 9 a.m.

All the students were taken out while fire crews handled the propane gas leak.

They capped the tank and students were allowed to return to their classrooms.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.