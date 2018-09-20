Fort Lauderdale mega mansion is one of Broward’s most expensive real estate listing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxurious mega mansion is on the market in Fort Lauderdale, and 7News got a tour of the pricey property.

At $39 million, the mansion is one of Fort Lauderdale’s most expensive residential listings.

The home, known as “Bella Fortuna,” is owned by entrepreneur Jim Barnett and his wife. It will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, starting at $19.5 million.

“We didn’t scrimp on anything,” Barnett said. “I mean, solid core construction, plaster walls as opposed to dry wall. You’ll see inside, the attention to detail is just unmatched.”

The 17-square-foot home, which has 27 rooms, was built on an acre peninsula in the middle of Fort Lauderdale. It’s also built 10 feet above sea level.

“Doesn’t get any better: 750 feet on the waterway, right here on the New River. Plus, of course, the Intracoastal Waterway,” said CEO of Fisher Auctions, Lamar Fisher.

The property once belonged to Wayne Huizenga’s family, according to real estate agent Katrina Campins.

“The plot of land was actually owned by the Huizenga family,” Campins said. “Jim purchased the house that was on the land, he demolished it and started from scratch.”

Every detail was constructed to create a timeless Italian palace.

“All the lines are extremely Venetian, the Doge’s Palace, the quatrefoil design there is right for the Doge’s Palace in Venice as well,” Barnett said.

Like royal Venetian residences, you can see the Italian tradition and art of faux painting. “It’s a groin vault ceiling,” Barnett said.

It was done by renowned artist Leonard Pardon, who painted strokes with bird feathers.

“The late, great Leonard Pardon, who’s actually painted Buckingham Palace rooms,” Barnett said. “This ceiling is faux painted to look like wood, and it’s hand signed by Leonard Pardon.”

The mansion was completed in 2015. It has an elevator, French lava stone kitchen countertops with hand-painted electrical outlets, a massage room, and a library.

The home also comes with modern amenities like a five-hole putting green.

Anyone looking to place a bid has to prequalify.

“There’s a lot of folks out there across this country and across this world who is looking for a property like this,” said Fisher.

The house will go up for auction on Nov. 1. For information on how to prequalify, go here.

