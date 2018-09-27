Fort Lauderdale mechanic OK after getting hand stuck in vehicle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to help a Fort Lauderdale mechanic who got stuck while on the job.

Fort Lauderdale’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene at Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Street.

According to officials, crews worked to free a 40-year old who got his finger stuck between a gear of a car.

A surgeon from Broward General was also called out to assist.

Crews had to dismantle the back of the car to get closer to the mechanic’s hand. After three hours, they were able to safely free him.

The mechanic was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials say he’s expected to be OK.

