FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A McDonald’s in Fort Lauderdale has reopened one day after an argument escalated into a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a verbal altercation between two men sparked inside the fast food restaurant along West Broward Boulevard and Southwest First Avenue, Thursday night.

Officials said the fight spilled into the parking lot, where one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No charges have been announced.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.