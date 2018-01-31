Fort Lauderdale Mayor addresses city one last time

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Jack Seiler, addressed his city for the last time, Tuesday.

Seiler said his city has prospered thanks to economic growth and the development of new projects.

“When you talk about the strength of a city, you talk about the strength of the weakest neighborhood,” he said. “That weakest link, that weakest neighborhood, is how you judge the strength of a city, and right now I feel that we don’t have a weak link, or a weak neighborhood.”

Seiler highlighted in his speech that sustainable growth is the way of the future.

With all the growth, Fort Lauderdale’s unemployment rate currently stands lower than state and national averages, at 3.4 percent.

Commissioners Bruce Roberts and Dean Trantalis will go head-to-head for Seiler’s seat in a run-off election scheduled for March 13.

