Fort Lauderdale Massage Envy masseur accused of sexually assaulting tourist

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was in Fort Lauderdale for Spring Break has accused an employee at a Massage Envy of sexually assaulting her during her session.

Thirty-two-year-old Juan Pablo Mendiz faced a judge Thursday morning, accused of penetrating the victim with his fingers.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 9 at the Massage Envy located on Cordova Road in Fort Lauderdale. According to the arrest report, the victim signed up for an hour-long massage.

The assault then happened during the massage. The victim said she grabbed Mendiz’s forearm, ran out of the room and told the other employees.

However, according to the police report, other employees told her not to call police and they would handle the incident internally.

“He met with law enforcement, he cooperated, he denied the allegations,” said Mendiz’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh We’ll be entering a not-guilty plea in court and zealously fighting this case in court.”

Mendiz is being held on a $12,500 bond.

This is the second time an incident like this has happened at this very location. In July 2010, another employee was accused of a similar crime.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.