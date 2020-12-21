Fort Lauderdale man wins $5 million on scratch-off from Publix

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man received an early Christmas gift thanks to the Florida Lottery.

Raymond Cineus, 68, was announced as the winner of a $5 million CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said he purchased the ticket at the Publix located at 9300 Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise.

Cineus chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The $5 million CASHWORD scratch-off cost him $20.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

