FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man is opening up about what he has described as a nightmare night out with a woman who, he and police said, drugged him and stole tens of thousands of dollars in valuables from him.

Surveillance video captured Bobby Scali as he walked into his apartment building back in June holding hands with a woman he calls a thief.

However, he said, he doesn’t even remember returning home.

“I legit don’t remember coming back to my place. Allegedly we walked back. I don’t remember that,” he said.

Scali, 45, said that what started as a night out with friends on Las Olas Boulevard ended up as an expensive loss.

Scali said doctors later told him the ordeal could have cost him his life.

“They said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” he said.

Scali said he remembers a woman approaching him as he was out with friends at a popular bar. He believes she is the red-haired woman recorded by one of the bar’s surveillance cameras.

Shortly after the encounter, Scali said, he blacked out.

“Next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t really feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” he said.

Scali said his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, valued at $40,000, and a $10,000 Breitling watch, were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, my phone was missing,” he said.

In all, police said, the woman stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and cash.

While Scali doesn’t remember coming back to his apartment, the security footage shows him and the woman crossing the parking lot and entering the lobby.

About two hours later, the woman is seen leaving the building alone.

Scali said he believes he was drugged twice.

“I think at the bar, and I had purple stains all over my rug and couch, so she either did it again in my place,” he said.

Police said they hope someone recognizes the woman and contacts them.

Meanwhile, Scali said, nights out on the town are a lot different now.

“I keep an eye out a lot, look around nonstop now. Yeah, it’s definitely different,” he said. “I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted.”

If you have any information on this woman, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

