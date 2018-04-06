Fort Lauderdale man fatally runs over victim with his car

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a homicide of a man killed Thursday evening.

Police say 31-year old Jeffrey Higgs got into a verbal altercation with 23-year old Sidney Molines on the 2800 block of Northwest 19th Street in Fort Lauderdale just after 6 p.m.

They say Higgs left the area on foot when Molines followed him, using his vehicle to intentionally hit him.

Molines has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police say Higgs was found dead at the scene. They added Molines and a passenger were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Orlando Almanzar at 954-828-5546 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954- 493-8477 (TIPS).

