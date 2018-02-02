FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who said he was only trying to protect his property is facing a serious charge.

Fort Lauderdale resident James Tenney was charged Friday with attempted manslaughter with a firearm.

Officials said Tenney, 35, fired at two fleeing teen burglars, injuring one of them after the suspects broke into his vehicle near Southwest Sixth Court and Sixth Street.

Surveillance cameras in Tenney’s own home captured the Dec. 12 incident.

Paramedics transported the injured teen with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Tenney is being held on $15,000 bond.

