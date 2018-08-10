Fort Lauderdale man believed to be suffering from depression goes missing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Fort Lauderdale man believed to be suffering from undiagnosed depression.

The search is on for 36-year-old Adrian Alan George. George was last seen Tuesday morning, near U.S. 1 and Northeast Fifth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

George stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he suffers from undiagnosed depression.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Fort lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581.

