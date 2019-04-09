Fort Lauderdale juvenile charged for reporting fake school threat to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has been arrested after reporting a fake threat to police at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the minor called officers and provided a detailed description of a student allegedly carrying a handgun at the school along Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street, Thursday.

The high school was subsequently placed on lockdown while police investigated.

However, no threat was discovered at the school.

The juvenile has been charged with misusing the 911 system among other charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.