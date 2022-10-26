FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s International Boat Show is only hours away.

The city is on its 63rd run of hosting the five-day event which brings thousands of people to Fort Lauderdale every year. The exhibition begins Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

A variety of boats and mega-yachts make their way to the harbors throughout Broward County to participate in the exhibit.

The boat show was put on pause during the pandemic, but last year the city said they brought in over 100,000 people from all over the country after they reopened the event to the public.

This year’s show is expected to have more vessels from Europe.

There will be seven locations for people to attend the boat show: Broward County Convention Center, Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall Of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier 66 Marina, and Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South.

