Fort Lauderdale homeowner targeted by would-be burglars twice in under a week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner dealt with double trouble after burglars targeted his home twice.

Police were quick to catch up to two up-to-no-good crooks who were busted and caught on camera in the backyard of a Fort Lauderdale home along Northwest Seventh Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

“I would’ve never thought this would happen to me,” Kelley Shackelford told 7News exclusively.

Shackelford said he was at work when he got an alert on his phone that two prowling suspects were lurking behind his house.

“One of them tried to open the door,” he said. “One of them tried to open the glass window, and then they walked over to the shed and opened the shed.”

Not taking any chances, Shackelford set off the alarm and ruined the criminal’s plans.

Surprisingly, the crooks still took their time getting away and were quickly caught by police.

This is not the first time he was the victim of an attempted burglary.

Police said the same cameras caught another suspect in the act just four days prior.

“Just happened on Friday, now it’s happening again,” Shackelford said.

When Shackelford got the alert for the first snooping suspect, he had some intense words for the backyard burglar.

“Hello. What the [expletive] are you doing?” he shouted at the would-be burglar. “Get the [expletive] out of here, you clown.”

The subject then took off by hopping the fence.

He’s now hoping the crime-seeking trio will put others nearby on high alert.

“Even though they didn’t do anything major, I think I prevented them from doing anything to the neighbor or anybody else around here,” Shackelford said.

Police are still searching for the subject in Friday’s burglary attempt.

If you have any information on this burglary attempt, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

