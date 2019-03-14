Fort Lauderdale homeowner finds iguana inside toilet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale family was in for a surprise when they discovered an iguana inside their toilet.

The homeowner found the large iguana in the toilet when they went to use the bathroom, Thursday.

Can you imagine lifting the toliet seat and finding this? Today Engine 13 responded to this exact call. Upon arrival the owner stated when they went to use the restroom they found the lizard in the toliet . Our crews took the lizard outside and released him without harm! #Media pic.twitter.com/WxfwAYvh5K — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 14, 2019

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews came to the rescue to remove and release the reptile, but not before posing for pictures with the critter.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.