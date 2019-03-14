Fort Lauderdale homeowner finds iguana inside toilet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale family was in for a surprise when they discovered an iguana inside their toilet.
The homeowner found the large iguana in the toilet when they went to use the bathroom, Thursday.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews came to the rescue to remove and release the reptile, but not before posing for pictures with the critter.
