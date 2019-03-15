Fort Lauderdale home total loss after fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home was declared a total loss after it caught fire on Friday morning.

The house, located in the area of Northwest 15th Terrace and 13th Court, was found engulfed in flames when Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 8 a.m.

Four family members were not home when the fire erupted, but have since been displaced.

FLFR crews responded to 1312 NW 15 Terrace Friday morning to a single family single story home fully involved. No reported injuries with 4 adult displaced and no animals. Fire cause is under investigation. #workingfire #firerescue #fire #housefire pic.twitter.com/XaQzYkKVJN — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 15, 2019

The American Red Cross was reportedly dispatched to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

