Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 4 evacuated due to water leak

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been evacuated.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Terminal 4 of the airport where dozens of travelers and employees could be seen gathered outside, Thursday morning.

Officials said the evacuation was the result of a water leak.

Fire alarms went off which prompted the suspension of operations.

The airlines that have been affected are JetBlue and Spirit airlines.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline about any flight changes.

All other terminals remain open and in operation.

