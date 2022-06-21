FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new airline is taking off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport welcomed Norse Atlantic Airways to the terminal on Monday.

The company is set to bring back transatlantic flights to the airport for the first time in a few years as well as make flights to Oslo, Norway.

“This is particularly delightful for Norwegian and Europeans who are going to visit Florida to come to this great airport,” said Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Larsen. “I think it’s also great for the Floridians who want to go to Europe.”

The new non-stop flights will happen three times a week from Terminal 4.

The hope is to expand and allow more flights in the near future.

