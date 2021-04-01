Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens after BSO investigates suspicious wires

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened after being shut down due to a threat outside a terminal building.

Airport officials said a disruption outside Terminals 2 and 3 led to the closure of all entrances to the airport, at around 1 a.m., Thursday morning.

Deputies were made aware of a vehicle parked at the upper deck of the airport that had “suspicious wires,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was evacuated while the BSO Bomb Squad investigated.

The all clear was given at around 7 a.m. and the vehicle was deemed to not be a threat.

Traffic along U.S. 1 experienced some delays as it came to a complete stop. The roadways to access the airport have since reopened.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where dozens of vehicles could be seen trying to access the airport.

Those who were waiting to enter the airport spoke with 7News.

“I’m feeling a little anxious. I’m feeling a little, you know, worried,” one man said. “Maybe I don’t make my flight today, I don’t know what’s going on but you just gotta be patient.”

“I’m holding it together,” one woman said. “It’s a little frustrating to be sitting here, but I got this.”

“They said all we gotta do is stay put and they’ll give us an update and that’s what we got to do,” one woman said. “We can’t do anything else but wait, you know, safety comes first.”

Airport officials advise those with flights to check for updates with their airlines due to several delays.

