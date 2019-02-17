FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station.

City officials were on hand for the ceremony at Fire Station 54, Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he hopes the new station will improve response times to any reported incidents.

“We can feel safer, more secure, knowing that our emergency response teams are right next door, and there are many thousands of units,” said Trantalis. “Both working people and seniors who live in and around the area, I think that they can feel comfort in knowing their homes are going to be protected.”

This is the eighth in a series of new fire stations approved back in the early 2000s.

