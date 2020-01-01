Fort Lauderdale holds early New Year’s celebration for children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children in Fort Lauderdale were able to celebrate the new year and make it home before their bedtime thanks to an early party in Fort Lauderdale.

Parents and children made their way to Southwest Second Street at 7 p.m. for an early celebration.

“I can’t wait for this big celebration of New Year’s,” said one child.

The night was filled with bright lights, dancing, food, bounce houses and face painting.

“I get to go on the slide,” said another child.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said grandmother Linda Beaudoin. “I think it’s great that they can get out and be with family and friends.”

Some participants were just happy to be part of the celebration.

When one child was asked if she had any wishes for the new year, she simply replied, “No.”

Another child was asked what she thought about the new year and responded, “I like Christmas.”

Others knew exactly what to wish for.

“That my grandma can see better now because she can’t drive, she can’t get her own food and she can’t do nothing by herself.”

Some even had resolutions.

“I would like to listen more instead of talk a lot.”

“I could be better as a person, you know, like grow myself.”

Dozens gathered around for the early drop of the anchor, covered in over 12,000 LED lights.

“Happy New Year!” they screamed.

