FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her three children are all recovering after her car was struck and totaled in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash took place around 8 p.m. Thursday near the 1200 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Fallone Pinphinat said she was driving with her children when a person in an orange Dodge Charger hit her car from behind and pushed it into a truck ahead of her.

“I’m traumatized from it because I almost lost my kids, and my kids is all I have,” Pinphinat said.

Pinphinat’s BMW was completely destroyed, and her three children were taken to the hospital. One has since been released.

Pinphinat has a message for the driver responsible.

“The fact that you left, now knowing if we died or not, that’s really upsetting me,” she said. “I’m really pissed, honestly. I’m really pissed, and I hope you will be held accountable for your actions.”

Although she herself suffered minor injuries, her children were not as lucky.

“My 5-year-old lost conscience right then and there,” she said. “He’s still not really talking. He’s still not really eating, and my baby, my 1-year-old, he’s bleeding from the nose. He has a black eye.”

Now she wants to know who the driver of the Charger is.

“It’s not gonna be OK. I’m not gonna sit around and let you get away with it,” she said.

Pinphinat hopes someone will see the damage on the Charger and call police.

“My baby, my baby… my kids are all I have, so I’m very upset that somebody could have done this to my kids and just drove off as if we were some kind of animals or some stuff,” she said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

