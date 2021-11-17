FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The members of Fort Lauderdale High School’s swimming & diving team were honored at city hall after a life or death situation unfolded for one of their teammates last month.

“I thought he was joking, so I started joking too like run in to save him, but it ended up he was really, he had passed out in the water,” said teammate Jimmy McCrady.

A 17-year-old essentially passed out in what’s called a shallow water blackout during underwater breathing exercises Oct. 3.

Coach Adam Drucker said it’s a self-driven exercise he did as a swimmer and used during his 22 years of coaching.

“When you’re actively watching, and we all were, that’s why we had a very positive outcome,” said Drucker.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to take over after Drucker called 911. McCrady and several of his teammates are CPR trained lifeguards.

“Even if I wasn’t there, there were so many people who had CPR training. I’m just lucky that mine kicked in first,” said McCrady.

Life-guarding also happened to be the family business, so word of the scare in the school pool brought a sigh of relief from his parents Christine and Jim McCrady.

“Having grown up with his dad, after 34 years with the city, and being on the beach as a lifeguard. I was a lifeguard with our city and then turn to the fire department. He’s grown up around this,” said Christine McCrady.

“Jimmy showed up at my house immediately after it happened, and he was really emotional, which made me emotional, and I’m glad it worked out for everybody,” said Jim McCrady.

It worked out so well that the swimmer is back at school and getting the best times for his individual event.

His team is protecting his privacy, as they all prepare for a Thanksgiving that has them all feeling a greater sense of gratitude.

“I actually saw him die and come back to life. It was really scary,” said McCrady.

“Certain things you can’t teach, just has to come from within,” said Adam Drucker. “I’m proud that I get to be a part of their lives, very proud of them. I’m lucky to be their coach.”

