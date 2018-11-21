Fort Lauderdale Habitat ReStore holds Black Friday sale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Electronics stores and retailers won’t be the only businesses having deals this Black Friday.

On Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is gearing up for its own Black Friday deals.

The store is filled with items for your home — with everything from gently used furniture to building supplies.

“This store is fantastic. It has the best deals anywhere. I’ve already been here three times this week,” said shopper Susan Petrella.

Sales at the Habitat ReStore directly fund Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes for families in the community who need a leg-up.

“It’s extremely important. You know, everybody’s busy. Sometimes they can forget about some of the nonprofits out there that are trying to help improve the lives of people in our communities,” said store General Manager Casey Huber.

This week leading up to Black Friday the ReStore is offering 25 percent off everything in the store. Huber said when it comes to your home, there’s something for everyone here.

“We want to get into the whole shopping thing and get everybody ready for Christmas,” Huber said. “They can certainly come here and help furnish their home, or if they’ve got any home improvement projects, we’ve got plenty of items for that — cabinets and those sorts of things that they could take advantage of.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

The ReStore will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen Friday morning.

