Fort Lauderdale gun show cancelled at mayor’s request

A gun show in Fort Lauderdale has been cancelled at the request of the city’s mayor, Jack Seiler.

The Florida Gun and Knife Show was scheduled for March 17 and 18 at the War Memorial Auditorium, but Mayor Seiler asked that the show be cancelled.

Show manager Morgan Waters sent a letter to the mayor announcing that he will “refrain from conducting this particular event in March 2018.”

The letter, in part, reads:

“As you know, there is a Florida Gun and Knife Show scheduled to take place at the War Memorial Auditorium on March 17 and 18, 2018. You have requested, both courteously and professionally, that we refrain from conducting this particular event in March 2018… We will honor your request with respect to the upcoming March 2018 show. Florida Gun and Knife Shows, Inc. is not waving any of its rights, including those concerning future events.”

Waters also wrote in the letter that the event has been without incident for more than 30 years.

The event’s canellation comes after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

