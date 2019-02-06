Fort Lauderdale gas leak shuts down Broward Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Both directions of Broward Boulevard are closed as Fort Lauderdale firefighters work to cap a gas leak.

The leak happened near the 3000 block of West Broward Boulevard around noon, Wednesday.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

