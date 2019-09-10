Fort Lauderdale gas leak causes traffic backups while crews make repairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Fort Lauderdale caused traffic to back up for hours while crews worked to cap it.

The gas leak snarled traffic near the intersection of East Las Olas and Seabreeze Boulevard, Tuesday.

One lane on Las Olas was closed while crews made repairs to the leak.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews could be seen repairing the damaged line.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.