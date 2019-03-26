Fort Lauderdale FPL substation fire leaves thousands without power

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a Fort Lauderdale Florida Power and Light substation has left thousands without power.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene along the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Street, around 8 p.m., Tuesday.

There was a MASSIVE explosion just outside downtown Ft Lauderdale that knocked out all the power. Not sure what happened at this point #FortLauderdale #FtLauderdale #ftl pic.twitter.com/FumNuJ9XDk — Ceebz Gerard (@Ceebz_Gerard) March 27, 2019

FPL’s website reports thousands of customers are without power as of 8:45 p.m.

FLFR said crews have the fire under control and that they are working with FPL to restore power.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

