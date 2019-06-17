Fort Lauderdale firefighters save kitten stuck on top of minivan fuel tank

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue have saved a kitten that was stuck above the fuel tank of a minivan.

FLFR responded to the call along the 1600 block of Southeast 13th Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.

Monday night just before 8pm Ladder 49 responded to kitten stuck above the fuel tank of a mini van. Crews work quickly to extricate the little guy. To say it was a “purfect” Rescue would be an understatement. #rescue #kittenrescue pic.twitter.com/c6mHLNAwQb — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) June 18, 2019

Crews quickly got the kitten out from on top of the fuel tank.

Firefighters then took pictures with the rescued feline and posted them on social media.

