Fort Lauderdale firefighters save kitten stuck on top of minivan fuel tank

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue have saved a kitten that was stuck above the fuel tank of a minivan.
FLFR responded to the call along the 1600 block of Southeast 13th Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.
Crews quickly got the kitten out from on top of the fuel tank.
Firefighters then took pictures with the rescued feline and posted them on social media.
