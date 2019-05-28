Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescue kitten trapped underneath police cruiser

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews teamed up to save a kitten trapped underneath a Fort Lauderdale Police cruiser.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the Fort Lauderdale Police officer stopped at their station when he heard a strange noise coming from the back of his car, Tuesday morning.

From time to time we are asked “Who does public safety call when they need help?” The answer is each other! This morning an officer heard a strange sound coming from the rear of their police car. They stopped by the Firehouse and crews were able to save this little kitten. pic.twitter.com/C2smiO9kzm — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 28, 2019

When crews peered underneath the trunk, they found the stranded kitten.

Firefighters quickly rescued it.

They said the incident is a perfect example of public safety teamwork.

