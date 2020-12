FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters helped rescue a cat that was stuck in a tree.

Cellphone video captured the moment one of the firefighters brought down the cat.

The homeowner said she called for help after she had trouble getting Sparkles down from the tree.

After being rescued, Sparkles sprinted back into the house with no injuries.

