FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters have rescued a cat that was stranded in a pine tree.

Crews jumped into action to help the feline, which was found more than 50 feet up the tree, at around 2:45 p.m., Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared photos of the rescue.

Crews were able to return the cat to its family unharmed.

