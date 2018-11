FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is lending a helping hand to families in need, days before Thanksgiving.

The fire department partnered with Children’s Diagnostic and treatment center, delivered 60 Thanksgiving dinners on Sunday.

FLFR teamed up with Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center today and delivered 60 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. Thank you to A-Shift and all the crews that made this possible. City of Fort… https://t.co/yPeytPu0Bm — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) November 18, 2018

Turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving side dishes were part of the prepared meals.

