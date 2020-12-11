Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue holds annual holiday toy drive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters are not only first responders, but also holiday helpers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is holding its annual toy drive. They stopped at a PNC Bank along North Federal Highway to pick up a generous donation, Friday morning.

The goal of both groups is to spread Christmas cheer to little boys and girls in need.

“To be able to deliver simple, little toys like this to these kids and see their eyes light up, that’s what it’s all about,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Kyle Duty said.

“It’s takes a village as they say, so it takes private, public efforts to make sure we have a better community for our future generations, and that we give back,” Business Network International spokesperson John Randazzo said. “It’s not always about writing a check. It’s sometimes making a gesture.”

It’s not too late for people to help out.

People can drop off unwrapped toys at any Fort Lauderdale fire station through next Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.