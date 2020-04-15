Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Frontline Foods bring lunch to Broward Health staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several big efforts continue to pop up in South Florida to support struggling restaurants and serve healthcare heroes.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue teamed up with an organization known as Frontline Foods to buy meals from area restaurants and donate them to hospitals.

Firefighters brought lunch to healthcare workers at Broward Health Medical Center, Tuesday.

For the staff, it was much more than a meal.

“Emotionally, it just helps their spirits, it helps them understand how much community support is behind them,” said Broward Health Children’s Hospital CEO Heather Habericak.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure they get a healthy meal, a meal where it’s going to keep their dietary needs where it should be, so they stay healthy and they continue servicing the patients that we’re bringing into them,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

The donation helped serve more than 100 people.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.