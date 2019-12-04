Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue donates fire truck to Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue continues to lend a helping hand to the Bahamas.

The department made a big holiday donation to a fire department in Marsh Harbour by gifting them a truck on Tuesday.

“I’d like to say thank you,” said Bahamas Consul General Linda Mackey. “We are most thankful during this season. It’s not just Thanksgiving that just past, but also Christmas, and this is a really big gift. We are happy to receive it.”

FLFR reached out to help after hearing about how greatly impacted the volunteer fire departments in the Bahamas were.

