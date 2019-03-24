Fort Lauderdale family displaced after fire asking for community’s help

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for the community’s help after fierce flames destroyed their house.

More than a week after the blaze consumed their Fort Lauderdale home, Esther Alexis and her loved ones are still searching for a new place to live.

“The transition has kinda been hard from having a home to not having one at all,” she said.

Since the March 15 fire, the family has been forced to find other places to stay.

“We are still in a situation where we do not have a place to stay right now, and we are currently living with family or friends or church folks or whoever we can,” said Alexis.

7News cameras on Sunday captured the charred remains of Alexis’ home along Northwest 15th Terrace.

The family was able to escape the flames, but all their material items are gone, Now they are asking for a helping hand.

“Any help makes a big difference. Anything makes a difference,” said Alexis.

If there’s one bright spot here, the homeowner said, it’s that these circumstances have brought the family closer together.

“We communicate more now. We lean on each other for help. We pray a lot,” said Alexis. “It’s been good having family around.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

