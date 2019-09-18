Fort Lauderdale couple seeks public’s help to find Yorkie possibly stolen during burglary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale couple is seeking the public’s help after their dog was possibly stolen from their home during a burglary.

Kerry Karbone said Matilda, her 16-year-old Yorkie, was stolen from her home off Northeast 51st Street while she was away at work, Wednesday.

”I don’t know how I’m going to go to bed tonight,” Karbone said while holding back tears. “I don’t know how I’m going to get up in the morning. We need her home. We need her back.”

Karbone said Josh Lichter, her boyfriend, came home and found the house had been burglarized.

“I saw my bedroom disheveled and personal items missing,” Karbone said. “I knew she was here. I left at 1:20.”

Jewelry and cash were among the stolen items, but Matilda had gone missing as well.

“The neighbor didn’t have her, which got me more alarmed,” Lichter said. “Came back, we kind of ran around looking for her because she’s small, tiny, and we thought she was hiding, sleeping somewhere because she’s deaf and can’t really see too well, so it’s hard.”

Fort Lauderdale Police then arrived at the home and filed a report. Investigators believe the crooks may have used a knife to unlock the front door.

7News cameras captured an empty dog bed on the floor of the home where the canine normally sleeps.

Matilda is older and needs several different types of medication.

“You know the condition she’s in at 16, she’s on fluids three times a week, blood thinners, painkillers,” Lichter said.

That is an important reason why the couple is begging for the people, who they believe took the canine, to bring it back.

”Keep everything that you stole,” Karbone said. “Keep everything that you took. I don’t need any of it. I need my dog.”

The couple are passing out flyers throughout the neighborhood to help locate their missing pet.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

