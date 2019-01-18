Fort Lauderdale construction worker injured after falling from scaffolding

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old male had to be transported to the hospital after he fell from a scaffold at a Fort Lauderdale construction site.

While working at the construction site at 550 S Andrews Ave., the worker, who has not yet been identified, fell just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the worker fell 15 to 20 feet from a scaffold inside of the building.

Rescue crews had to improvise to get the injured worker out of the building. Because the building is under construction, they did not have an elevator or stairwell to get the injured worker out.

Crews transported him to Broward Medical Center with a broken leg, but the injuries are not life threatening, FLFR said.

