FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-story condominium in Fort Lauderdale caught fire, causing interior damage.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Southeast 14th Avenue and 15th Street, Thursday morning.

Crews quickly able to knock down the flames, but the damage inside was done.

No one was injured.

There is no word from officials as to what may have sparked the fire.

