Fort Lauderdale community comes together for breast cancer awareness event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community has come together to participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

Dozens came out to show their support for breast cancer survivors at the AutoNation Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

“Breast cancer is very, very curable, especially if caught early,” said breast cancer survivor Michele Alter. “It’s just about being knowledgeable. I’ve always said it’s all about knowledge and knowledge is power. It’s great to see a lot of familiar faces and know that everybody is doing well.”

Breast cancer survivors shared their stories ahead of the American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, set to take place in October.

The event raises awareness and funds with the goals of creating a world without breast cancer and making sure no one faces it alone.

