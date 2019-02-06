Fort Lauderdale Commissioners vote to continue use of electric scooters on sidewalks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale City Commissioners have voted in favor of electric scooters.

The vote, which happened Tuesday, allows riders to continue using the scooters on sidewalks.

Officials are working on decreasing the speed limit of the electric vehicles to avoid collisions with pedestrians.

They hope to reverse a state law that bans the scooters from bike lanes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.