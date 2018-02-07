Fort Lauderdale Commission candidates say they will vote against Wave streetcars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wave rail system in Fort Lauderdale is in jeopardy after candidates running for city commission seats said they would vote to kill the project.

Current Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved a new agreement to help pay for the costly 2.8 mile rail system, called the Wave Streetcar.

However, all six candidates running for city commission seats in an upcoming election said they will vote against the endeavor.

Supporters of the Wave Streetcar said that, although the trolley does not go far and is not expected to reduce traffic, it is still a critical piece of an eventual rail network.

They hope that it will tie into other transportation systems like the Brightline and Tri-Rail trains, as well as the county bus system.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.