Fort Lauderdale coach charged with spying on teen in bathroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale coach has been charged with recording video of a teenager inside the bathroom.

Police have charged 27-year-old Daniel Berliner with video voyeurism and evidence tampering.

Investigators said Berliner secretly recorded a teenager inside the bathroom.

Berliner used to be a fencing coach at a gym near Northwest 60th Street and 31st Avenue in Fort lauderdale.

Berliner is being held on a bond of $26,000.

