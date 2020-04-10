Fort Lauderdale church gives away more than 15K hand sanitizer bottles

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale church handed out some essential supplies, including hand sanitizer, to people in vehicles on the church’s parking lot.

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale held a drive-thru distribution, Friday.

Through donations, the church was able to give away more than 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

“We were able to come across some cases of it. and so we thought, ‘What better way to use it than to give it to our community?'” associate pastor Reuben Ramsaran said. “Inside the bags is not just the hand sanitizer. It’s also some Easter eggs to share with kids.”

Church officials took extra steps to keep people safe during the distribution, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

