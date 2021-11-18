FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital is raising awareness on premature babies on World Preemie Day, with some tiny miracles that were brought into the world early.

Smallest hands but the mightiest of wills. Jaylen Goldsby is a micro-preemie, born Sept. 2. at 23 weeks, not even a pound.

“He fights everyday, everyday I see improvement. He never gave up, pushed through every time,” said mother Alicia Goldsby.

Parents wore shirts that said “Mommy of a tiny and mighty fighter” and “Dad of a NICU miracle.” They have both been by Jaylen’s side since day one.

“They have let us do touch time with him. We’re able to pick him up, hold him. Kangaroo time where they let him sit on our chest,” said father Justin Mathews.

“He was born at such a young age and such a low birth weight. We have had to implement since he was little, minimal stimulation with him, but now he’s getting older. He’s eating, he’s breathing a lot better,” said Nurse Haley Kalil.

At 2 months and now three and a half pounds, he’s getting much needed rest because he is growing. Mom Alicia Goldsby pumps, so he is fed her breast milk through a tube, and he’s getting stronger everyday.

“God has the last say so. Jaylen shows me that everyday. He’s, he’s going to be OK. I mean, to see him from the beginning to now, like he has grown so much, and like, I am so proud of him,” said Goldsby.

Miracle’s family is very proud of her too.

“She was born one pound four ounces at 11:35 on Oct. 24. Twenty-eight hours of labor,” said Miracle’s mother, Tia Tate.

Tate said, right now, her daughter would still be inside of her, kicking and moving ,so everyday she is breathing outside of her womb is a blessing.

“You can’t help but cry, you know. You cry because, for one, your little one is in this incubator. You have to stand behind, you can’t touch them,” said Tate.

Both families credit the staff at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital for helping them get through the toughest moments, especially today being World Prematurity Day.

“Our nurses and the doctors were very helpful, giving me a lot of hope,” said Tate.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team,” said Goldsby.

A team of doctors, nurses, a lung specialist, technicians working around the clock to keep the tiniest patients alive.

“She was definitely a miracle, she’s here and she made it. She’s strong. She’s very feisty,” said Tate.

“He has a bright future. God has a plan for Jaylen,” said Goldsby.

