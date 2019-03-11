Fort Lauderdale boil water notice lifted

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice in Fort Lauderdale has been lifted.

Officials said the water is safe to drink for residents along the east side of Hendricks Isle, Monday.

The notice was put in place March 3 following emergency repairs to water infrastructure.

The repairs have been completed and bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink, officials said.

