Fort Lauderdale Boat Show hosts opening ceremony ahead of 60th year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders and event organizers hosted the opening ceremony for the annual Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, which is celebrating its 60th year.

During the Wednesday ceremony, organizers unveiled the new Super Yacht Village. The area is expected to showcase some of the world’s most extravagant yachts.

“We’re very proud of what’s happened here with our partnership with Tavistock Pier Sixty-Six to create this incredible venue,” event organizer Andrew Doole said, “and this show has more boats than ever before, and we’re looking forward to an incredible show.”

The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show begins Thursday and will run through Sunday. Early access to the event will start Wednesday night.

