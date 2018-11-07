Fort Lauderdale bank robber caught

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a suspected robber in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said 37-year-old David Brasher was arrested Tuesday night.

According to police, he was attempting to carjack a vehicle at the time he was caught.

The 37-year-old was seen on camera earlier in the day demanding money from a teller at Bank of America near North Federal Highway and Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

